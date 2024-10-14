Vivaldi Preferences File
Where are the Vivaldi Preference file stored in Android? To easily copy to a new install to keep the same preferences.
Using Android 11 thorugh Android 14.
@rocnrh On Android it is very difficult.
You need to have root permissions, a App like FX File Explorer.
Save yourself the headache and use Vivaldi Sync.
@FrankDj
I was afraid of that. Oh well, Thanks!
