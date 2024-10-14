Does the refresh icon for refresh speed dials on the start page appear misplaced?
ZhanXiaoGe
@ZhanXiaoGe For me it is at bottom of window in status bar. Tested Snapshot 6.10.3493.3 + Stable 6.9.3447.54 / Win 11 23H2.
Ah, i see happens only on 6.9.3447.54 with hidden status bar, for you too? Seems to be fixe in 6.10.3493.3.
ZhanXiaoGe
@DoctorG Yes, it was caused by me hiding the status bar. Additionally, it seems like the refresh icon in the status bar is not vertically centered.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
mine seems fine
6.9.3447.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
@ZhanXiaoGe I see that the refresh icon is slightly up in status bar.
I reported bugs internally:
VB-110399 "Reload symbol misplaced when statusbar hidden"
VB-110400 "Reload symbol in statusbar not vertical centered"