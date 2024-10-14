Crash quick fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3493.3
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot we “quick fix” a crash relating to the send tabs experiment and have further Dashboard fixes.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
an unexpected one, cool
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
"In the 2003 Disney/Pixar film, Finding Nemo, one of the main characters, Dory (voiced by Ellen DeGeneres) is a regal blue tang suffering from short term memory loss. She and her parents, Jenny and Charlie (voiced by Diane Keaton and Eugene Levy), appear in the 2016 Disney/Pixar film sequel, Finding Dory."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paracanthurus
-
oudstand Supporters
With the previous version Vivaldi felt very sluggish, but that seems to be fixed now.
-
4th updated
Is Dory one of the bugs that caused a crash?
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
Unzipping the downloaded file was very fast! :-o Seemed to have been just a second, barely noticeable.
-
oudstand Supporters
It seems like I don't get a mouse over when hovering over a tab stack. I use stacked tabs and the mouse over to select the correct tab. On normal, single tabs the mouse over is still shown.
EDIT: after restarting Vivaldi it worked again.
-
mossman Ambassador
I'm still getting zero feed updates (since current round of snapshots with updated look and feel).
-
mossman Ambassador
@mossman so I have tested in a new profile and feeds work there. Looks like I'll have to set up a full new profile now. Yay!
Edit: but if something is breaking feeds for people (I see there were other reports in the snapshot forum recently) then this needs to be looked at and fixed before this gets to stable!
-
@mossman
I had a weird behavior this morning: I had numerous not read items in one feed. when I clicked at this feed, one by one feed item disappeared. I was able to see how 12 feed items vanished. because I didn't know how to stop this and didn't note the subjects so fast, I don't know if they are deleted or hidden or something like else
perhaps your feeds are also download the items but "delete" them right away?
-
mossman Ambassador
@derDay said in Crash quick fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3493.3:
@mossman
I had a weird behavior this morning: I had numerous not read items in one feed. when I clicked at this feed, one by one feed item disappeared. I was able to see how 12 feed items vanished. because I didn't know how to stop this and didn't note the subjects so fast, I don't know if they are deleted or hidden or something like else
perhaps your feeds are also download the items but "delete" them right away?
Literally nothing happens when I start the browser. The status bar shows checking for mail accounts but the feeds don't seem to be checked at all.
-
@mossman
I see the feed items at my harddisk but not in vivaldi also a reindex of the mailDB doesn't fix this
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@derDay And what about „Update all feeds“ in Settings?
-
@Thot
doesn't help. beside that an old bug hits in and now most of the deleted feed items are downloaded again
-
@mossman I had the feed problem in a windows snapshot instance and it solved itself in a previous snapshot release for me.
On the other hand a linux snapshot that didn't have the issue got borked on the e-mail front (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101853/mail-went-crazy/2) and since the two (e-mail and feeds) are related...
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@derDay said in Crash quick fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3493.3:
doesn't help. beside that an old bug hits in and now most of the deleted feed items are downloaded again
A clean install usually helps. :-o I know, stressful, but ...
-
@oudstand Yep. Also feel fine now on my side.
Only noted some sluggishness on the first start after the update and subsequent starts were ok.
-
mossman Ambassador
@mossman said in Crash quick fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3493.3:
@mossman so I have tested in a new profile and feeds work there. Looks like I'll have to set up a full new profile now. Yay!
Edit: but if something is breaking feeds for people (I see there were other reports in the snapshot forum recently) then this needs to be looked at and fixed before this gets to stable!
So it only took me half an hour to upgrade the test profile with all settings and accounts (I tiled the settings windows for each profile and scrolled looking for any differences).
That's fine for this snapshot, but I don't want to go through the pain again of importing 30 years of mail on the old desktop when these changes hit stable. I literally did that just two weeks ago when Hotmail stopped allowing POP3 access!
Edit: I filed this as VB-110221 last week, by the way.
-
Quite surprised with this monday snapshot…
@Pathduck Is something fishy in this snapshot that cannot be remembered?
-
@Gif2D I indeed appreciate the quick fixes, a constant reminder the team is working non stop to fix the issues