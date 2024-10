In the help files there is an outdated explanation how to get into the downloads settings in iOS.

(https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-browse/manage-downloads-in-vivaldi-on-ios/)

The panels I have are: Bookmarks, History, Reading List and Notes

If I use the Vivaldi settings to navigate to downloads it just opens the download folder in the files app.

How do I change the default download folder?

I'm on iOS 18 on an iPhone 14 if that is any help.