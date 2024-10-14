@dorn24 I have never seen this error, and don't know what it means. An error that begins with 20, usually indicates a general network failure. This would not be something to do with Vivaldi.

Are you using the built-in mail client, and if so, is the email account you tried to send this with verified under the server dialogue for the account?

Are you properly logged in to your SMTP server?

What mail provider hosts your account?