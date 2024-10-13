Windows Hello minimizes Vivaldi right after inputting PIN on password manager
Hello, I've been facing a problem with Windows Hello on Vivaldi for a couple weeks now where whenever I try to view my passwords on the password manager it always minimizes the browser after inputting my PIN, doesn't matter if it is right or wrong. I will press "OK" then the whole browser will minimize, and when clicking it again it still is on the Windows Hello PIN input pop-up, has anyone here faced this issue before and knows how to fix it? Thanks in advance.