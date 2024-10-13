Address bar resets after pressing Enter
alostryanko
When I try to enter a search query or a website address in the address bar, the bar resets and the keyboard closes. The problem occurs randomly - sometimes everything works fine, and sometimes the request only goes through after 5-6 attempts. The problem is observed with several keyboards (Gboard, Swift, Ginger). Honor 70 Android 14 Magic OS 8.0, Vivaldi 6.9.3451.114
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@alostryanko
Can you share more detailed steps on how you're doing the search and what's happening, so we could try to reproduce the issue?
If you can record the screen as the issue occurs, that would be especially helpful.
alostryanko
@jane-n It seems that the problem is not in the browser or keyboard, but in the gesture control mode of the smartphone. It sounds strange, but I noticed that when I press the lower keys (space, enter, etc.), I press a little lower and touch the area on the screen with my finger where the gesture of minimizing the window is activated. I tried typing "more precisely" and the problem with resetting the address bar stopped recurring.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Good to hear that you found the cause of the issue and thanks for letting us know as well.