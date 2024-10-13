WHY??? Why mail for forum's notification = recovery mail for Vivaldi account???
Dear Vivaldi web developers, are you kidding us???
After changing of my recovery mail for whole Vivaldi account, I noted that notifications from forum are delivered to this address instead of my Vivaldi mail.
Are you kidding us or why you force us to this???
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@mvolf That's the way it is set up. I'll go so far to say that it's also for security reasons.
In the event you are locked out of your Vivaldi account for whatever reason, the e-mail that is sent to recover your information, or to allow you to change your password, must be sent to a non-Vivaldi e-mail address.