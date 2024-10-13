Is there a way to have an app shortcut not fill up the bowsers history?
I have 1 app shortcut and it fills up history
The app shortcut averages only 200MB of RAM vs desktop app that can get over 1GB
@Chas4 No, don't think that's possible. Try Googling for answers maybe someone has a solution as Apps are just running Chromium.
Installed "Apps" are still part of your profile and will log to History. Maybe creating a new profile and creating the App from there helps.
https://www.reddit.com/r/MicrosoftEdge/comments/gw9571/keeping_pwa_data_separate_from_general_web/
Tho Discord does not run as a PWA, just an app shortcut
@Chas4 I have no idea what an "app shortcut" is then. Some macos thing?
I think it is a Vivaldi thing, discord does not have a PWA it seems, and the site can be made into an app shortcut (which I found triggers a a bug like breaking keyboard shortcuts when the app shortcut window is active, can't make any new window)
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Chas4 If you mean right-clicking the tab, choosing "Create shortcut" and then "Open as a window" - that's exactly the same as a PWA App.
If it exists in
vivaldi://appsand has a menu that looks like this, it's an App:
emilianojay Banned
@Pathduck I have never seen
vivaldi://apps
before. Can you point me to something that explains what it is...? Thanks
@josephj11 Yes
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/miscellaneous/progressive-web-apps/
Basically, this is just the standard Chrome/Chromium "App manager".
https://connectuc.elevio.help/en/articles/27-managing-progressive-web-apps-chrome-and-edge
Tho it is not a PWA at all since I could not install it, does VIvaldi make it a fake one?
I have not used it in a few days as it was flooding the history of Vivaldi with every channel and server I went to, which makes the history hard to use