Notification: This site has been updated in the background
Is there a way to disable this message without turning off notifications completely?
I want to get notifications from certain Youtube channels, but I really do not need to be told if the site gets updated while it's open.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Solwa54 Silent push notifications aren’t allowed in Chromium, therefore if you have notifications enabled, you will receive this notification. Can’t you do without? I did a quick search and it could be this is connected to the background synchronization permission. If you block it for Youtube in privacy settings, it should go away. Don’t know whether that’s a good idea though.
I did find some posts about background synchronization when googling this, but unfortunately that doesn't seem to do anything. Guess I'll just have to keep ignoring it.
Thanks for the quick reply, though!
@Solwa54 Perhaps this helps:
Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions
Add
https://www.youtube.com
For Notification set Block
Close Settings
But that's just going to block all notifications, isn't it? I really would like to get notifications for some live streams.
It's really not that important, I was just hoping there's a simple fix I was missing.
Thanks anyway!
@Solwa54 Ah, ok. You wanted to filter some notifications. Can not be done in browsers as websites decide what they want to send as notification.
I don't want to filter the notifications from the website. I just wanted to turn off the notification from Vivaldi that tells me the website has been updated when it sends a notification. That just seemed superfluous.
But it's really not an issue worth wasting time over, if there isn't a simple setting for it.
@Solwa54 said in Notification: This site has been updated in the background:
I just wanted to turn off the notification from Vivaldi
Unfortunately, that notification is not from Vivaldi - it is from Youtube (the same as the stream notifications that you do want).
In Vivaldi, all you can say is - allow or block notifications from Youtube. Any "filtering" would have to be done by Youtube (if it is possible it would be via your Youtube settings as @luetage suggested).