Enable the function of importing passwords from a file.
Can someone please tell me why it was necessary to remove the function of importing passwords from a file from the browser, and is there any way to bring it back?
I have read this article, but when I type “vivaldi://flags”, a list opens with no “PasswordImport” item, accordingly there is no option to enable importing from a csv file in the settings. Is there any other option?
@agronom mmh... which vivaldi are you on ? looking better seems they are missing... maybe a temporary issue but I'd wait confirmation from others...
Version 6.9.3447.54 (Stable channel) (32 bit). Ok, I'll wait, thanks for the help!
chrome://password-manager/settings
The docs are outdated, the flag is no more.
CSV file to import need this content format:
name,url,username,password,note login.vivaldi.net,https://login.vivaldi.net/authenticationendpoint/login.do,THeTEst,"!s-VeRy_Se(r3T",
name identify entry in list of password manager
url is the URL of the page to be opened
username is the login name for a login
password is the password for a login
note is just a comment (not used for display in Vivaldi)
Whatever the CSV file format is, the ability to import passwords from the file has simply been cut out of the browser. God only knows why this was necessary!
Cut out? You can not remove something which was not added. Such setting was never in Vivaldi Settings page.
I do not understand your needs now. Can you please explain?
that was indeed an old method that has been changed, there are even threads on this forum about it, now must be done diffrently, all has been changed by the Chromium engine, not by Vivaldi.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54603/importing-passwords-csv-file-into-vivaldi
@iAN-CooG I got it, thanks.
@iAN-CooG Just checked now, in chrome the password import is working.
@agronom OK I will post this again, in case it didn't stick the first time:
Or maybe me using the
chrome://url confused you.
vivaldi://password-manager/settings
This is a url, copy it, and paste it into the address field.
Voila, import and export.
Then bookmark that page for the future.
That is by the way the exact same page as in Chrome. It's just that Vivaldi has not implemented a shortcut to it from Settings yet.
@Pathduck Thank you very much!!!!!!