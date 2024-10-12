Opening all synced tabs/windows feature is gone
-
I have just synced my windows and tabs on a new install of Vivaldi. I was able to open all of them at once on a new computer but that options has gone. Hope it was removed by mistake. This makes sync tabs feature useless. Like literally useless because saving open tabs as session and copying session file to a different computer works a zillion times better than this now became useless sync feature.
-
Go to Panel --> Windows and open the synched tabs from there.