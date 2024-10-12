Bug: Bookmark functionality not working in Private window (6.10.3491.4 snapshot)
yojimbo274064400
Bookmark functionality not working in Private window (6.10.3491.4 snapshot).
To reproduce:
- press
Ctrl+
Shift+
Nto open New Private Window
- press
Ctrl+
Bto open Bookmarks
What happens:
- No bookmarks shown
What should have happened:
- Existing bookmarks should have been shown
Is this bug:
- reproducible by others?
- already logged?
- press
edwardp
@yojimbo274064400 Known issue. VB-110190.
josephjohnsonlo
I hope for a fix in next week 6.10 Snapshot.