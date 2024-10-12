Right click popup menu: how to decrease size or maximize height limit
-
dontdieych
Tired of scrolling in popup menu.
Thanks for any advice to decrease popup menu (font) size or increase limit for maximum height. It's OK even take all of desktop height except system panel.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@dontdieych Settings > Appearance.Compact Menu Layout
Note that this menu can't be modified with custom CSS.
-
dontdieych
Thanks very much!
Thought that is for whole app layout. Thanks again.