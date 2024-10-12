Webmail blocked sending email
This is the report:
Can someone tell me why webmail blocked this email? This is not the first time.
Thanks
This is the mail system at host smtp.vivaldi.net. I'm sorry to have to inform you that your message could not be delivered to one or more recipients. It's attached below. For further assistance, please send mail to postmaster. If you do so, please include this problem report. You can delete your own text from the attached returned message. The mail system <[email protected]>: host d316892a.ess.barracudanetworks.com[209.222.82.253] said: 550 permanent failure for one or more recipients ([email protected]:blocked) (in reply to end of DATA command) Reporting-MTA: dns; smtp.vivaldi.net X-Postfix-Queue-ID: 2DBABBD805 X-Postfix-Sender: rfc822; [email protected] Arrival-Date: Thu, 10 Oct 2024 18:06:37 +0000 (UTC) Final-Recipient: rfc822; [email protected] Original-Recipient: rfc822;[email protected] Action: failed Status: 5.0.0 Remote-MTA: dns; d316892a.ess.barracudanetworks.com Diagnostic-Code: smtp; 550 permanent failure for one or more recipients ([email protected]:blocked) Return-Path: <[email protected]> Received: from localhost (localhost [127.0.0.1]) by smtp.vivaldi.net (Postfix) with ESMTP id 2DBABBD805 for <[email protected]>; Thu, 10 Oct 2024 18:06:37 +0000 (UTC) DKIM-Filter: OpenDKIM Filter v2.11.0 smtp.vivaldi.net 2DBABBD805 DKIM-Signature: v=1; a=rsa-sha256; c=relaxed/relaxed; d=vivaldi.net; s=default; t=1728583597; bh=ZdG2DFPHf8/mQP8AXZcnLtMSJ4uPJkS4kQnBf1vkHvk=; h=Date:From:To:Subject:In-Reply-To:References:From; b=VOixa22dSQzINx9+2iXTn/7nsp1jcYC37IidXOFbA2b3VQdjhpTzn698fSp8ajq9P 0Mt5kkS3w0QMDbzEeo5mv3Eckd26PGX0QxOJOrvOnF4O3h5j6zTWlzWzz8MFhg3W69 qq1c9m03vz95ZlVfOng0/ooC0KrNDTkGPswNFbca7y8wt7D4OOqrlFth/pWRarpeE2 81H2jacghg/WRgNjGpRvLndXOclfdbkqGW2K6a9AYTuh39PD8d1knub0RRz4F9WH7V FBxC9PtUCvOlyF35oj6ZX/+g3IteMwSLsex/H10LxCyEeMSkMfnNdzNOqDLaj9GlwB t0h8K6ubfIOgw== X-Virus-Scanned: Debian amavisd-new at smtp.vivaldi.net Received: from smtp.vivaldi.net ([127.0.0.1]) by localhost (mxo.viv.dc01 [127.0.0.1]) (amavisd-new, port 10024) with ESMTP id PpwfaF-UmKNY for <[email protected]>; Thu, 10 Oct 2024 18:06:32 +0000 (UTC) Date: Thu, 10 Oct 2024 11:06:32 -0700 DKIM-Filter: OpenDKIM Filter v2.11.0 smtp.vivaldi.net 6D75FBD5FA DKIM-Signature: v=1; a=rsa-sha256; c=relaxed/relaxed; d=vivaldi.net; s=default; t=1728583592; bh=ZdG2DFPHf8/mQP8AXZcnLtMSJ4uPJkS4kQnBf1vkHvk=; h=Date:From:To:Subject:In-Reply-To:References:From; b=kopzxx5o/18rfAwKHdGFdS8SIzk8r3lRrdVcUK58e2qAvNYpIpagkhjl/BVk8tj56 IYPIIVxehLukDLj/qRkp01WCJi6MGgJeBaLuI9rXo45Iqb7tSJkbYxFOilD+9KVvdU eD1Eq7LVFUWoIOFljb1oDl9K3AbRnHflVcI+NEUUyVuVPa6UM6Rl120JpnrbSYOlwZ pxLEg1ZC4E7MVL5+aK7rYJu68ulXADoG780pGO98vqIRvWNYb8o+UK8cdUhE5aRXJB c1XnU1IdBDOX7voBePi+OdSLzhL9bsU/5kUksY3o1C+yaDTYEHp+nDAHAt05j8mKND 64vqIbRLwtckw== From: [email protected] To: user <[email protected]> Subject: Re: External Email:Re: Veteran Benefits Guide-Placeholder Claim Ready to Fax to the VA In-Reply-To: <BLAPR20MB3891B74C52B669F858D405E7B6772@BLAPR20MB3891.namprd20.prod.outlook.com> References: <1727120270.517a2e76-79e3-11ef-af19-0269333daa7d@sugar.joshcogroup.com> <[email protected]> <BLAPR20MB3891B74C52B669F858D405E7B6772@BLAPR20MB3891.namprd20.prod.outlook.com> Message-ID: <[email protected]> X-Sender: [email protected] Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="=_db779fdd696539655e928fd7ad0cbb19"
@troypulk did you attach a very large file?
@troypulk
@troypulk A
550error is from the remote (receiving) server, indicating:
- 550 Requested action not taken: mailbox unavailable (e.g., mailbox not found, no access, or command rejected for policy reasons)
It does reference
([email protected]:blocked)
I've found other references to a
550error, indicating the e-mail was either detected as spam, or contains unsafe content. If the e-mail you attempted to send was not spam or did not contain unsafe content, then it would appear that it was rejected for policy reasons.
No, it was just text.
@troypulk Could be that Vivaldi server IP is blocked by receiving server.
I try to ping a server admin to check your post here.
Checked smtp.vivaldi.net on blocklist providers. No block listed for Vivaldi mail server!
Okay, Thanks.
I just sent the mail with my other non-vivaldi email service and it sent just fine.
It's not that important to chase this down and try to fix it, but shouldn't vivaldi webmail send email no matter who it's going to?
Thanks,
I can receive an email from the address [email protected] just fine, I just get the error when I try to reply to them.
@troypulk As being a server admin, i think that on receiver side the server spam filter going nuts.
Barracuda Central says smtp.vivaldi.net is a forum/newsgroup server.
And a dumb ultra-sensitive or AI filter on server acts because of this information: "Ouch, someone wants to send us spam. Block!"
Bad.
Can you send mail with content
This is a test! Please ignore.
to the receiver?
@DoctorG Thanks,
Same thing, it was still blocked.
@troypulk Can you contact the [email protected] of the mail server and ask him why Vivaldi mail server is blocked?
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@DoctorG said in Webmail blocked sending email:
Barracuda Central says smtp.vivaldi.net is a forum/newsgroup server.
And a dumb ultra-sensitive or AI filter on server acts because of this information: "Ouch, someone wants to send us spam. Block!"
Bad.
If VBG is using Barracuda Networks for spam filtering, this is probably the reason why.
@edwardp Well, that's easy enough to find out
@edwardp Well, that's easy enough to find out
λ host -t MX vbg.com vbg.com mail is handled by 0 d316892a.ess.barracudanetworks.com. vbg.com mail is handled by 10 d316892b.ess.barracudanetworks.com.
Also this:
https://www.google.com/search?q="550+permanent+failure+for+one+or+more+recipients"+barracuda+networks
So it's definitely not just Vivaldi.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Pathduck Yes. I think Barracuda is using extremely strong spam filtering.
@edwardp said in Webmail blocked sending email:
Barracuda is using extremely strong spam filtering.
Barracuda is using extremely wrong spam filtering
A investigation with other users shows me now, that Vivaldi mail server is not blocked by vbg.com, it is the incoming Barracuda spam filter itself causing blocks by trigger words.
Sad. That means user who gets blocked can only send mail when not having this or that "bad" word in Subject or mail body.
-
@troypulk Please contact [email protected] and [email protected] and report them the issue with your blocked mails. Do not forget to send the the mail "This is the mail system" you got from vivaldi.net mail server, so vbg mail server admins can analyse. They are the correct address to check why their spam filters reject your mails!
We, and Vivaldi server team can not do anything to fix the reject of mails.
Barracuda is going nuts with other sending mail servers, too.
I wanted to send info@.... a description of the problem and they rejected mails from my company's mail server (and it has a good reputation), too.
<[email protected]>: host d316892a.ess.barracudanetworks.com[209.222.82.253] said: 550 permanent failure for one or more recipients ([email protected]:blocked,[email protected]:blocked) (in reply to end of DATA command) <[email protected]>: host d316892a.ess.barracudanetworks.com[209.222.82.253] said: 550 permanent failure for one or more recipients ([email protected]:blocked,[email protected]:blocked) (in reply to end of DATA command)
Crazy dudes! WFT!!!! Blocking access to postmaster@address is not mail standard compliant and violates RFC standards! How to complain in case of problems and security issues? Closing your postbox to outside? REALLY!? NOT!!!!!!!!
BAD!
Barracuda, you act like a meat mashing Piraña or some sort of US Reißwolf shredding mails!
-
Sorry for my harsh last sentences in previous post,
but such huge incompetence by Barracuda and vbg sysadmins let me become a angry firedragon.
-
Look Ma! Barracudas protects with AI.
Now, i know why the mails are rejected. AI protected. The new Snake Oil helping against All Odds!
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@DoctorG said in Webmail blocked sending email:
Crazy dudes! WFT!!!! Blocking access to postmaster@address is not mail standard compliant and violates RFC standards! How to complain in case of problems and security issues? Closing your postbox to outside? REALLY!? NOT!!!!!!!!
You will find this in RFC 5321.
It's incumbent upon VBG to contact Barracuda to fix this issue, end users shouldn't have to.