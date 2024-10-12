Mail: can not send mail because of large attachment
I have one more problem with Vivaldi Mail.
After every restart I get the message that there is one unsent mail in the Outbox.
The message was to big.
Where is Outbox?
How can I cancel this once for all?
@Daregre I never had this issue with large mails.
Outbox, see
My idea:
Start Vivaldi
Open Settings → Mail
Select account which has problems with sending large mail
Enable "Take Account Offline"
Close settings
Now you can (not tested) double-click to open as draft to remove the large attachments, and delete the old one in Outbox.
I tried this, but I don't se the Outbox folder.
Ands I have constantly the message on the bottom:
I have several Accounts but I can't see Outbox in none of them.
@Daregre Open first window
Hit Ctrl+Shift+M to open Mail Panel
Scroll to top there below All Messages you find the Outbox
If yo have no mail in All Messages → Outbox, scroll down to IMAP folder tree and checke there.
It isn't.
I've checked several times.
@Daregre IMAP has not outbox.
Outbox is only local folder im Vivaldi Mail.
Have you tried to set problematical account offline and then click All Messages im Vivaldi Mail panel and do you see the large mail?
@DoctorG said in AltGr+V shold result in @:
Outbox is only local folder im Vivaldi Mail
Why don't I see it?
OK, I'll check out the biggest files under All Messages.
But I also see the number of unread messages, as you can see on my Snapshot and I can't see them in folders.
@Daregre Had you found the large mail?
@Daregre your All Messages category at the top of the mail panel (above filters) is collapsed. You can expand it by selecting it, and then you should see a small triangle that allows opening up the category. The Outbox is a subview in there.
I deleted some of them but those were all ok (received or sent).
I reviewed all 'unreads' and there ared no more numbers on the right side.
It is awkward to see the number of unread messages beside the account name, but not beside names of folders). So I don't see in which folder they are, but this is another topic.
I also checked the folders in Thunderbird (which I have for resolving problems) and didn't find nothing in Outbox (Local folder).
Uff, thanks allot! Now I see the Outbox.
I wouldn't guess it in years.
I deleted everything there and restarted Vivaldi, but the warning on the bottom remains. The red '!' is now blue andnd if i cllick on it still remains
@DoctorG
Everything is much better now, I see the Outbox, I cleaned allot, but on the bottom still remains:
@Daregre I try to ask in internal Vivaldi team chat but as it is weekend there is less chance to get help.
In meantime, i hope that an other experienced Vivaldi Mail user has a idea how to solve your issue.
Thank you very much for your support and effort.
The problem isn't crucial and I can live with ignoring it, but it might help to make Vivaldi Mail even better.
Best regards.
Dare
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
The message would be in All Messages/Outbox.
It's a known issue, I've reported it: VB-110332.