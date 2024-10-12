AltGr+V shold result in @
-
The combination AltGr+V shold result in @
It works in other programs, only in Vivaldi it doesn't.
Any solution?
Best regards, Dare
-
Is which keyboard layout/language?
-
In Slovenian keyboard setting.
The Keyboard is old Apple mechanical , System is Win10.
It worked before.
BR, Dare
-
@Daregre Perhaps a installed Windows app uses the key combination and that's why it is not passed to Vivaldi.
-
I just restarted Vivaldi to get latest update, and now it works. (@)
Thank You for patience.
Dare
-
Oh! Good
Never thought a update could block keys.
Thank You for patience.
You are welcome.
I am here to help and support users.
-
