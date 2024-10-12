How could vivaldi manage many tabs?such as 50 or 100tabs
How could vivaldi manage many tabs?such as 50 or 100tabs?
using Edge microsoft, they have vertical tabs
using google chrome, the upper left corner have a button list all tabs
but I think vivaldi did not have this function
derDay Supporters
you have also vertical tabs and you can use the window panel
@stephen20241010 said in How could vivaldi manage many tabs?such as 50 or 100tabs:
@stephen20241010 welcome to the forum. You may find that Vivaldi has a quite large feature set. Among other things, vertical tabs were available in Vivaldi long before they got implemented in Edge.
You may also be interested in tab hibernation when dealing with many tabs, as well as workspaces, tab stacks and automated session backup. Find all that in the very good Vivaldi help (https://help.vivaldi.com) and this video https://youtu.be/d5BraIUyba8
@WildEnte thank you lady, you truly answered my question.
@derDay thank you
@Hadden89 thank you, your answer solved my puzzle