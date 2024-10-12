Help me turn off Vivaldi Password Manager
-
Every time I disable it and restart the browser it comes back again like a rash. Am I an idiot or is it broken?
I have BitWarden installed but I can't see why having one would reënable the other.
-
@5eagull that's awkard, please provide us the vivaldi version. Btw, check if it also modified the chromium related page (it should) then restart the browser and try again:
chrome://settings/autofill
-
@5eagull Issue not reproducable on Snapshot 6.10.3491.4 + 6.9.3447.54 Stable / Win 11 23H2
-
Ended up fixing it by setting BitWarden as my preferred password manager:
This does seem like it would benefit from at least a UI tweak though.