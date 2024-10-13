aphorisms & quotes & statements
*** edit Oct 13th*** This thread is not meant to debate and discuss backand forth or intervene in any sort of way. This space meant for users to express themselves freely through the means explained below if they choose to. Thanks ***
Throw your or someone else's aphorism, share the quotes that you like the most from a book or a speech. Make a statement with your unique expression here. Say what you held and needs to come out now !
pozbycie się tego, co nie jest potrzebne, przynosi nam ulgę
Besides, I'm starting a countdown - how long it will be before some intelligent otherwise individual make smoke about the content or language of my message
By the way, the terms inteligentyny inaczej - intelligent otherwise and zrobić dym - make smoke can also be entered in your thread.
"AI lies with the frequency and willingness of a tech bro on cocaine."
-- Mechasm/Fairlight
@iqaluit said in aphorisms & quotes & statements:
''The day they were given was crystalline, brittle, and bitterly cold. The taiga was at its winter finest and seemed made for the eyes alone: the sunshine was so brilliant, the snow so pristine, the sky so depthless, the stillness of the forest so profound that speech or motion of any kind felt like an intrusion.'' - The Tiger: A True Story of Vengeance and Survival
''... Thus it is that no cruelty whatsoever passes by without impact. Thus it is that we always pay dearly for chasing after what is cheap''
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn The Gulag Archipelago 1918-56