Solved Friday poll: reasons to use Vivaldi
This is an important one for us: what are your main reasons to use Vivaldi, and what — in your opinion — sets it apart from other browsers in the market?
Go to vivaldi.net to vote (choose as many as you like) or let us know here if there's a different reason we've missed.
Wishing everyone a nice weekend!
Alright, that's a wrap on this week's poll! Thank you all for participating in the discussion, it's important for us to know what you value the most when choosing Vivaldi as your daily driver.
Here's what the community cares about: features & productivity and customization options are at the top with 23% and 22% of the votes, followed by company ethics and independence from Big Tech, both valued by 18% of the participants. Lastly, it's good to see that 16% also appreciate our focus on users & community.
@marialeal I voted but my response isn't fully reflecting the 'why': I have used Vivaldi on and off in the past all of the attempts being slightly less than 4 months but I quit because of privacy concerns and the forum dynamics here. I simply didn't trust the product enough and the crew behind it. Meanwhile I have tested a lot of browsers and came to understand the the product and the perspective mostly by reading about Jon and his posts here and there. I settled in LIbreWolf finally deciding to pick Vivaldi both on Android and main web browser along with LibreWolf. It took a while but it was worth the whole journey
@marialeal
everything is simpler: android/Vivaldi has been actively developing in recent years, and users can more or less influence this development. Such a situation is hard to find in the modern world. It reminds of a book that authors and readers write together. History knows precedents of such books. So I wonder what this book will be about, what parts and sections will be written a year, two, five... later.
Hard choices, I like almost everything in the poll, but mainly the company ethics respect the users and the great community.
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
What I love most about Vivaldi is the openness and how much you listen to the users.
I also love that you have no reason to track our data and aren't pushing crypto or LLMs.
Not even getting to the features the browser offers.... There are just too many!
My two choices turned our to be the top two (at the time anyway), features and listening to users. I have some doubts on the validity of the not influenced by Big Tech option in that Google and Microsoft effectively control Chromium, as seen with Manifest v3 and such. If you don't control the engine, you have only so much control of the browser.
Folgore101 Patron Translator
I basically love everything.
However, the many features that make it unique are the most important thing for me, especially the side panels, i couldn't do without them for comfortable navigation.
Vivaldi is the best chromium browser in the world.
Independence from Big Tech i didn't check since i didn't completely cut ties with Google due to my email and files and phone all being google because i do use Android and a Pixel at that so cutting ties with big tech isn't necessarily a priority or even a possibility at this point even though i don't use chrome
@sgunhouse said in Friday poll: reasons to use Vivaldi:
My two choices turned our to be the top two (at the time anyway), features and listening to users. I have some doubts on the validity of the not influenced by Big Tech option in that Google and Microsoft effectively control Chromium, as seen with Manifest v3 and such. If you don't control the engine, you have only so much control of the browser.
that only affects extensions not the built in blocker
@Stardust said:
Vivaldi is the best chromium browser in the world.
Although I agree that is the case for me too, your statement is person-related. What is best for you and me is not necessarily best for John or Jane.
@iqaluit said:
reading about Jon
When I read he is Icelandic/Norwegian, all my doubts about him vanished. The Nordic people, generally speaking, are reliable with high moral values.
Before switching to Vivaldi, I used Brave for 4-5 years, and although it is an excellent browser, I always had that uneasy feeling about Brendan Eich – I will not go into details.
When I retried Vivaldi recently, I fell in love with it immediately, even though I tried it a number of times in the past (since 1.12) and had walked away from it.
@Granite1 welcome to our community, happy to have you with us! Do get in touch with us if you find anything that makes you reconsider, we truly are here for the users.
@Granite1, welcome to Vivaldi, the best EU browser from a employee owned cooperative and great ethics regarding the users.
Enjoy browsing.
@marialeal Buenas tardes Maria, nice to meet you, esp. with a warm welcome.
I am not sure what you mean by "reconsider", but I can assure you that I really like Vivaldi and am happy to have rediscovered it.
I also like this forum where people are very helpful and patient.
Muchas gracias.
-
@Catweazle Hi there, thank you for the welcome message. I am happy that after a number trials and subsequent rejections I took another look at Vivaldi a few weeks ago and found it to be muuuuuch better than I thought it was – silly me
Cheers, have a nice day.
@Granite1 i didnt really perceive it as a claim of Fact but rather Subjective opinion which you then confirmed thats indeed what it is as if the person
didnt know
@sgunhouse I hear what you're saying, but leaving the choice of engine aside (which was the one that made the most sense given the state of the web when Vivaldi was born), our devs make lots of changes to the Chromium code to both protect users against privacy-invading tactics and to offer more functionality. Using the example of Manifest v3, we took the decision years ago of incorporating a tracker and ad blocker of our own, precisely to gain the ability to be independent of Google's choices regarding adblockers.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@marialeal I actually think I was the first to vote - then I selected all options
And then "someone" reset the poll and I was still counted as Voted
So just add 1 to each option