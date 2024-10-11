add account that is not vivaldi
I have an vivaldi account and would like to add my zozo email account so I can go to just vivaldi account to check both accounts. Can I do this?
Thank you, Jan from AZ vivaldidj
@Alvindj If you are talking about Vivaldi Webmail, no. Vivaldi Webmail cannot fetch mail from other providers.
On the other hand, Vivaldi's built-in mail client can fetch mail from all providers by setting up an account for each provider, and then you can view them all combined in the "All Messages" view of the client.
@Ayespy Thank ypu for the reply. Jan from AZ