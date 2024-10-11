Nuova Snapshot Desktop 6.10.3491.4
Folgore101 Patron Translator
Ulteriori correzioni della Dashboard – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3491.4
Nella snapshot di oggi sono presenti ulteriori miglioramenti all'esperimento della Dashboard nella Pagina d'avvio.
Nella nostra precedente snapshot abbiamo introdotto l'esperimento della Dashboard nella Pagina d'avvio e ora abbiamo un altro esperimento. Consente di inviare schede ad altri dispositivi (a condizione che si tratti di snapshot recenti). Come l'ultima volta, per abilitarli digita "
vivaldi://experiments" nel campo dell'indirizzo, abilita gli esperimenti che vuoi provare e riavvia il browser.
Download (3483.4)
- Windows
- macOS
- Linux
- DEB 64-bit | RPM 64-bit
- DEB ARM64 | RPM ARM64
- DEB ARM | RPM ARM
- 64-bit | ARM64 | ARM[*]
Changelog
- [Address bar][Crash] When deleting text (VB-109217)
- [Calendar][Keyboard][Tasks] Using keyboard marks wrong task complete (VB-110220)
- [Dashboard] Calendar and Tasks widgets affect each other (VB-110237)
- [Dashboard] Hide promote button on Dashboard page itself (VB-110256)
- [Dashboard][Crash][Webpage Widget] Set to vivaldi:// UI URL causes crash: now disabled (VB-109762)
- [Dashboard][Feeds] Feed needs to be chosen again when resizing (VB-110301)
- [Dashboard][Mail] Deleted and Spam included in Recent messages (VB-110087)
- [Dashboard][Webpage Widget] Doesn’t update properly (VB-110248)
- [Dashboard][Webpage Widget] Read-only mini address field needed (VB-110030)
- [Mail] Jump to latest appears after dismissed when marking as read (VB-110296)
- [Menus] “Search for image” menu item lost (VB-110284)
- [Onboarding] New strings for Welcome Pages (VB-110246)
- [Performance] Every tab is loaded on browser startup (VB-109996)
- [Send tab to device] Add support for sending an image (VB-110294)
- [Settings][Crash] Trying to show saved password in private tab (VB-107166)
- [Sync] Custom device name is not reapplied on restart (VB-110292)
- [UI][Commands] Extra line on top of window with “Toggle UI” enabled (VB-110239)
- [Website Permissions] Problems with some site permissions: idle detection, sensors, clipboard (VB-104861)