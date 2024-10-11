Unread Folders for each Individual Mail Account
please add Unread Folders for each Individual Mail Account
even if they are turned off by default, just add the ability to have them enabled for individual accounts.
gmg Vivaldi Team
@dalinar How about clicking the root folder and excluding read messages. Using the view filters.
Is that what you're looking for?
https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/view-and-manage-messages/#Display_messages_with_View_Filters
@gmg I tried it on the root folder of the account and on the inbox, and there isn't "read messages" listed within the View Filters choices
@dalinar there are different ways to realize this, the closest feature request is "filter by account" where I've also compared the way different mail clients realize separating out the unread messages per account.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54019/filter-by-account?_=1726829481357
gmg Vivaldi Team
@dalinar I can see the
Readfilter there at the top. You don't see this? (Both for my Inbox and the account root folder)
oh yeah ok I have it there, I was looking in the Views menu