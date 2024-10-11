Some existing e-mails with wrong date after adding new account
A screenshot:
Any idea why? Clearly the e-email is from 2010 and the only header I see with 2024 is the X-Antivirus one. Is like it is inheriting the time of download...
Maybe some problem with date format.
@Durtro I ran the IP address for btnext and they do not match what the headers are showing. If you weren't expecting such an e-mail, then it is likely a phishing attempt with the headers modified.
It would seem unlikely that the e-mail sat there on a server for 14 years before being sent, but anything is possible.
@edwardp btnext is a long gone/defunct torrent tracker site. Those particular e-mails are "ancient" and real. The problem is that after adding one account with those particular e-mails from 2010 they were fetched and are now showing as received today instead of 2010. I also don't see the reason why...
@Durtro At this point, I would suggest submitting a bug report, include as much information as possible and post the bug report number (VB-xxxxxx) in this thread. Thank you for helping to make Vivaldi better.
@edwardp done: VB-110408
@Durtro Was confirmed in bugtracker.
I think Vivaldi Mail parses the Date: header of this mail wrong.
Other mail clients like Thunderbird or The Bat! work.
@DoctorG Thanks for the confirmation. Recently I lost my e-mail installation on a snapshot instance (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101853/mail-went-crazy/2) so I can't verify it but I'm pretty sure that when I added the account in that snapshot instance it didn't had the problem. Anyway that instance mail client is still borked and I haven't had the patience to solve the problem. I simply disabled the client.
In this case the number of affected e-mails seems to be low but I didn't try to synchronize that particular account in full since I got problems doing that with another account (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101700/download-fetch-of-messages-not-working).
