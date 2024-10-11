Minor update(6) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.9
-
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update includes security fixes from the Chromium ESR (Extended Support Release) channel.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@mariap I really like the blog post photo, in keeping with the season.
-
mariap Vivaldi Team
@stardepp: Thank you. That's the idea
-
Please note work with custom wallpapers. It is clearly wrong now, and these bugs are now in both snap and release. I am willing to pre-prepare (crop) the wallpaper strictly to the height/width of speeddial on my device - but that doesn't help either.
-
herrschreiberbeivivaldi
@far4: I have the same problem. I cropped my background image to match the speeddial, which helped briefly, but after restarting the browser the image was grotesquely distorted.