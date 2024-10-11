Tab memory saver custom timing
Hello! The memory saver feature in Vivaldi only has timings of 1hr and above. Is it possible to set it to a personal preferred timing??
Have you tried this
vivaldi:settings/performance?
It doesn't give you custom times but the balanced option works faster than 1hr and the Maximum would be even quicker at hibernating background tabs
There was a mod that would let you set custom times, but I don't think it is still working. You can have a look at it here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85403/auto-hibernate-inactive-tabs?lang=en-US&page=1
It just takes me to the general settings when I go to vivaldi:settings/performance and I dont see any option for hibernating background tabs.
There was a mod that would let you set custom times, but I don't think it is still working. You can have a look at it here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85403/auto-hibernate-inactive-tabs?lang=en-US&page=1
Okay thanks,I will check this out!
my bad
try this
chrome://settings/performance