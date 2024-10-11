Drag and drop tabs to open new window
Hey! Is it possible to make a mod for the purpose of making a new window by dragging and dropping a tab? This feature is already available in Chrome and other browsers, so would it be possible?
@mrjimshim Drag opened tab from tab bar down on opened page or start page. That will open tab in a new window.
@DoctorG I tried that but it just moves the tab to the end of the tab bar. Do I have to enable some setting?
Edit: Nevermind it started working all of sudden
Thanks for the help!
Works for me, i use horizontal tab bar.
//edit: ah, i missed your edited post, works for you now.
@DoctorG Yeah it works in my normal user window but not in private windows for whatever reason.
@mrjimshim That never worked, and i do not know if this was to be used in private window.
It would've been nice if it worked but I'll deal with it.Thanks for the help!
@mrjimshim If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
