Number of spam messages
Is it possible to show the number of spam messages in the mail panel?
@Granite1 Yes. Go to Mail settings, scroll down to Mail Counters and select Include Spam Messages.
@edwardp said:
Go to Mail settings, scroll down to Mail Counters and select Include Spam Messages.
I had already done that but it did not work. Reading your reply I thought that perhaps a relaunch of Vivaldi would do it, but no such luck.
@Granite1 I guess that setting only adds to the combined count of messages in all folders.
When looking at the individual folders, the count should still be visible next to Spam or Junk, if there are any present.
@edwardp :
the count should still be visible next to Spam or Junk, if there are any present.
By Junk I suppose you mean Trash. The Trash folder does show the count, but the Spam folder does not even though I have 1 message in there.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Granite1 said in Number of spam messages:
@edwardp :
the count should still be visible next to Spam or Junk, if there are any present.
By Junk I suppose you mean Trash. The Trash folder does show the count, but the Spam folder does not even though I have 1 message in there.
No. Some e-mail providers label their Spam folder: Junk.
Yahoo accounts have combinations of Spam, Junk and/or Bulk, based on when the account was created. AOL uses Bulk. But they're all the same. The provider will direct the e-mail to whatever folder is used for spam/junk e-mails.
The provider will direct the e-mail to whatever folder is used for spam/junk e-mails.
Vivaldi calls it Spam, so however the provider labels it, it should still end up in Vivaldi's trash. But what does that have to do with the count?
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Granite1 I was trying to explain that Spam/Junk/Bulk are the same. Unrelated to Trash.
I have found a report submitted regarding a counter on the Spam folder: VB-93469. I will add a link to this forum thread, to the report.
I have found a report submitted regarding a counter on the Spam folder: VB-93469. I will add a link to this forum thread, to the report.
OK. So, it is a bug. Thanks in advance for providing that link so others who read this thread need not look any further.
Thanks for your help and your patience. The more I discover about Vivaldi the more I love it.
@Granite1 You're welcome. Thank you for using our browser.