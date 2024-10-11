Page zoom in keyboard shortcut cmd-+ is not working anymore
-
A few weeks ago, it was working, but it stopped.
When pressing
cmd-+(with the German layout), the page doesn't zoom in.
In the Keyboard shortcuts settings, when trying to assign the correct shortcut and pressing
cmd-+,
cmd=shows up instead of
cmd+. This seems related.
Regarding zooming, the right panels are useless for web content since they don’t respect the default zoom (which is 75% for me), and the shortcuts
cmd-+and
cmd--don’t work there either! This is totally inconsistent.