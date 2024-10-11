[bug]open embed tweet link in background tab using mouse gesture resulted in 400 error
-
Vivaldi: 6.9.3447.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5011)
How to reproduce it:
- Visit https://www.neatorama.com/2024/10/03/New-Photography-with-an-Antique-Camera/
- Using mouse gesture to open the link in the embed tweet to background tab.
- 400 error.
Open that link to background tab from right-click menu or direct click on it works just fine.
-
@thenew I can confirm this, tested with Vivaldi 6.10.3490.4.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG thx!
VB-110323 it is.