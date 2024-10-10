Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
On my macOS I was blocked from accessing Vivaldi. is it possible from the terminal to recover the favourites and tabs I had open?
Is it possible from the terminal? Is there a path on the finder where I can retrieve them?
