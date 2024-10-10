Lost a Search Field
I used to have two search fields in Vivalia, one in the area below the address bar and one above the Speed Dial icons.
Somewhere along the way the first one disappeared. It would have been to the right of Speed Dail, Bookmarks, History, Notes, Calendar, and Mail.
It was convient to have two, set to different search engines.
Is there a way of bringing it back?
Thanks.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@d_canard Hi, they removed the Search Field, as it's pretty much useless since one can search directly from the address field.
If you need it back, just add it using the toolbar editor.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/#Customize_toolbars
No worries. Thanks.
I thought it was something I had done accidentally with sloppy mouse work or something. I can live without it. It is just that I had gotten used to using it without thinking, and then it was gone.