Miglioramenti all'esperimento della dashboard – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3490.4
Nella snapshot di oggi abbiamo apportato una serie di correzioni, in particolare all'esperimento della Dashboard della Pagina d'avvio. Aggiungiamo anche un altro esperimento per consentire l'invio di schede ad altri dispositivi.
Nella nostra precedente snapshot abbiamo introdotto l'esperimento della Dashboard nella Pagina d'avvio e ora abbiamo un altro esperimento. Consente di inviare schede ad altri dispositivi (a condizione che si tratti di snapshot recenti). Come l'ultima volta, per abilitarli digita "
vivaldi://experiments" nel campo dell'indirizzo, abilita gli esperimenti che vuoi provare e riavvia il browser.
Changelog
- [New][Sync] Reintroduce “Send [tab] to your devices”: added as new experiment (VB-86341)
- [Bookmarks] Some default bookmarks have wrong favicons (VB-110008)
- [Calendar] Missing padding on allowed items radio boxes (VB-110085)
- [Calendar] Rows are too tall in multi-week / month views (VB-110044)
- [Calendar] Task checkbox not visible when event is selected (VB-110119)
- [Chromium] Upgraded to 130.0.6723.36
- [Crash] Opening dev tools on flickering tiles (VB-104049)
- [Crash] Opening password-manager page in private window crashes browser (VB-106295)
- [Crash][Menus] Document context menu can crash when executing a menu item (VB-110244)
- [DashBoard] Top sites history is duplicated with the backfill list (VB-110089)
- [Dashboard] Add “Edit Shortcuts” menu to open the folder in the Bookmarks Manager (VB-110028)
- [Dashboard] Add new widgets with drag and drop (VB-109805)
- [Dashboard] Backfill some defaults in the Top Sites widget (VB-109837)
- [Dashboard] Cache Tip widget content (VB-110127)
- [Dashboard] Calendar editor visible on other pages (VB-110001)
- [Dashboard] Calendar widget has two simultaneous empty states (VB-109841)
- [Dashboard] Disabling Dashboard from Quick Settings should keep settings open when navigating to Speed Dial (VB-110024)
- [Dashboard] Enable context menu items for webpage widget (VB-110125)
- [Dashboard] Feed and Mail loading state flash (VB-109833)
- [Dashboard] Feeds widget should open link instead of feed view (VB-109832)
- [Dashboard] New window doesn’t open with the Dashboard (VB-110042)
- [Dashboard] Privacy Stats widget bounces on load and sometimes fails to load the date line (VB-109828)
- [Dashboard] Promote the new Dashboard instead of the Game (VB-109882)
- [Dashboard] Shortcut widget sometimes selects a non-folder random bookmark as its bookmark folder (VB-110045)
- [Dashboard] Tasks widget: Multiline texts are not text-start/left aligned (VB-110098)
- [Dashboard] Tip widget link should open in current tab (VB-110022)
- [Dashboard] Top Sites widget limited to 6 sites when there is clearly space for 8 (VB-109969)
- [Dashboard] Webpage widget should use same method to display sites as Web Panels (VB-109771)
- [Dashboard] Webpage widget: remove document context-menu (VB-110027)
- [Dashboard] Website widget does not move when dragging a widget into the contents area (VB-109885)
- [Dashboard] Widget layout shifts when closing other tab (VB-109979)
- [Dashboard][Calendar] Widget affects calendar display mode (VB-110111)
- [Dashboard][Feeds] Open feeds in new tab (VB-110026)
- [Dashboard][Mail][Feeds] Link opening handling (VB-110026)
- [Developer Tools] Pointer always stays as arrow (VB-109907)
- [Feeds] “Create a new folder under [object PointerEvent]” makes no sense (VB-109753)
- [Feeds] Can’t rename feed folders (VB-109741)
- [Feeds] Entries go missing if drag’n’dropped into the same folder again (VB-109915)
- [Feeds][Crash] On restoring feeds from disk (VB-110084)
- [History] Persists after clearing browsing data (VB-110211)
- [Linux][Onboarding] Skip the Pin, Default, Import pages in Flatpak (VB-110073)
- [macOS][Keyboard] Shortcuts fail in Settings Window (VB-109916)
- [macOS][Keyboard] ⌘ to page zoom not working after update (VB-109432)
- [macOS][Keyboard] ⌘z no longer works to reopen closed tab (VB-109452)
- [Mail] In cases where there is no “To:” clearly display how the message arrived in a given account (VB-109613)
- [Mail] Make setting to turn off jump to latest (VB-110223)
- [Mail] Offer “Jump to most recent message” button in Message list: follow up (VB-99585)
- [Mail][macOS][Keyboard] Single key shortcuts f (forward), r (reply), n (new mail) broken (VB-110040)
- [Onboarding] Hide the Set default browser checkbox when already the default (VB-110074)
- [Onboarding] Move “Set as Default” step from 2 to 5 (VB-110052)
- [Onboarding] Remove white background for 5th welcome page step (VB-110233)
- [Panel] Problems closing the panel (VB-110173)
- [Performance] Big performance degradation with new themes (VB-110063)
- [Quick Commands][Crash] Invalid URLs added to the history visit list (VB-110082)
- [Search] Yandex search gets updated to an invalid URL (VB-110152)
- [Speed Dials] Need better consistence for Speed Dial Groups titles (VB-110055)
- [Sync] Tabs when they change (VB-109775)
- [Themes] Replace core UI icon set (VB-110196)
- [Themes] Settings.json file is saved multiple times in exported zip archives (VB-110059)
- [UI] Handle site permission prompt dialogs: further UI fixes (VB-104861)
- [UI] Tab stack outline density spacing (VB-108033)
- [Window Management] New maximized windows open weirdly (VB-110014)
- [Windows][Installer] Display “Download Arm64” message if the wrong package is selected (VB-108779)
- [Windows][Linux] Uneven internal scrollbar icons (VB-110215)
- [Windows][UI Density] Window controls overlap address bar (VB-109780)
