Dashboard experiment improvements – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3490.4
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot we have a ton of fixes, especially to our dashboard experiment. We also add another experiment to enable sending tabs to other devices.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
This one's gonna cause some consternation
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Ruarí Can the seconds display be added to the time widget?
This is because the clock in the status bar has already displayed seconds:
[Themes] Replace core UI icon set (VB-110196) - why the urgency with this? Couldn't they take some polishing?
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@Kocho said in Dashboard experiment improvements – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3490.4:
Replace core UI icon set (VB-110196) - why the urgency with this? Couldn't they take some polishing?
For me its polished. To have the other icons back go to ‚Settings‘ —> ‚Themes‘ and there Use symbol set for Subtle.
derDay Supporters
because I'm on vacation I missed the last snappie and what was introduced? folders for feeds!
that's a nice surprise when I'm back at home (yes, dashboard is also new but I waited much longer for the folders )
- [New][Sync] Reintroduce “Send [tab] to your devices”: added as new experiment (VB-86341)
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
In the Private Window the Bookmarkbar has no Bookmarks visible. It is empty. And, the Addressbar seems not to function correctly, nothing is listed.
@thot: nope, I cannot revert to the 'new' icon set introduced with the previous snapshot
sjudenim Supporters
[Developer Tools] Pointer always stays as arrow (VB-109907)
Seems to be fixed now. Thanks!
[Dashboard] Promote the new Dashboard instead of the Game (VB-109882)
We were able to disable the game's icon. Can we not do the same with that huge ugly one promoting the dashboard? I'm already using it
The dragging of the widgets is much better now though
[Themes] Replace core UI icon set (VB-110196)
I'm assuming the
Subtleicon set is the classic? If so, there are quite a few icons that are using the new ones instead
@sjudenim said in Dashboard experiment improvements – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3490.4:
We were able to disable the game's icon. Can we not do the same with that huge ugly one promoting the dashboard? I'm already using it
Simply interacting with it once makes it go away permanently. At least it hasn't show up again for me.
sjudenim Supporters
I was hesitant to click for fear of losing my current dashboard.
Clicking it just opened my current one and then it went away.
Thanks
Thanks for the send to device thing (I hope it is coming to Android too), I wished for it for a long time.
What do these two do?
[Mail] Make setting to turn off jump to latest (VB-110223)
[Mail] Offer “Jump to most recent message” button in Message list: follow up (VB-99585)
jimmynewtron Patron
Dashboard: clock and weather widgets?
I like the new icons for Sync and translate. The cloud for Sync is much clearer than the two devices icon. And it is much more clear what the translate icon looks like.
The home button still looks funny to me. I've gotten used to it a bit more over time. Maybe if the horizontal line was made to look more like a door?
One thing I've noticed recently, the page zoom slider quickly resets to 100% when switching between tabs. Not all tabs seem to do it. My default page zoom is 125%. When I switch tabs, I can sometimes see the number jumps quickly to 100% and then back to 125%. Not a big deal, just a bit of a visual distraction.
HalleAndert
@jimmynewtron: Very good idea. It would be great to have these widgets available for Dashboard. A clock widget on the dashboard would certainly make Ruari happy too.