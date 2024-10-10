Email filter
I have set up an email filter but am not sure if I have done it correctly.
From a website I receive replies to my comments from others, and a notification via email.
The header contains the name of the website, and the body contains the name of the person. I want to send replies from a certain person only to the Trash can. This is what the filter looks like:
I assume the tags in white are unselected ones.
@Granite1 There is no "send to Trash" option, so that is the closest you will get. It will send all such emails to Spam, which you can clear out periodically.
Personally, I would not use the body option, but rather the Anywhere option. Also, I would include all emails from everywhere but Trash.
yojimbo274064400
If your email account provider has a webmail interface look there for filter rule functionality to delete these messages; benefit is they execute on the server as messages are received.
FWIW consider clearing the Start Date and End Date values if date constraint is not needed
@yojimbo274064400 said :
Yesterday I managed to sort out the filter rule. Nevertheless, I will look at the provider's webmail interface and see what is possible.
I will also implement clearing the start and end dates. I don't need them, thought they were required.
Many thanks for your input.