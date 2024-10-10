How to sto notifications about letters?
-
I am a beginner in Vivaldi. Hello everyone.
- Is there any Vivaldi-forum in Hungarian? It is easier for me.
- I get a lot of unnecessery notifications in the right upper corner about "new letters". "Activate". They are very old letters in gmail. It is no problem to open Gmail as it is and I am very satisfied with Gmail original order, I need not import a lot of old letters for Vivaldi-order. How can I stop this notifications?
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@bogivan Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
Here are some helpful links:
Vivaldi Help
Vivaldi Features
Vivaldi How To
Vivaldi Tutorials
Vivaldi Blogs
Vivaldi Social
Vivaldi Snapshot vs Stable
Vivaldi Themes
Vivaldi's Troubleshooting Guides
Vivaldi's Mail Client
Vivaldi's Business Model
Go into the Mail settings, scroll down to Mail Notifications and uncheck the box next to Enabled.
Translated into Hungarian using Vivaldi Translate Web Panel:
Üdvözöljük a Vivaldi Közösségben.
Lépjen be a Levelezés beállításai közé, görgessen le a Levelezési értesítések elemre, és törölje a jelölést az Engedélyezve melletti jelölőnégyzetből.