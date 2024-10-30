Workspaces | Empty after Update
-
HealthTech
Workspaces are empty after update push...
I'm on an older mac laptop, using Vivaldi, I thought, in sync with a newer iMac and a Windows PC. I'd lvoe to have all my workspaces synced up and shared from one device to another... but I digress.
After an update of the app, the workspaces with the names I assigned are still showing, but none of the contents.
I know there is a "save session" option, but now it's too late, and the sessions save as a snapshot, not as an ongoing sync up... back to my digression I suppose.
Is there a plan moving forward to corrcectly save open windows and tabs before a restart is forced by the updates??
or is there a plan in place for getting tabs synced & saved across devices??
--
ModEdit: Title
-
I see I'm not the only one who had this happen to him. In the last 2 updates I lost all the organization of my tabs, the work spaces were kept, but the tabs were emptied.
I had to rescue them from the trash, and there were many, I managed more than 200 tabs.
But yesterday I detected something that generated the same situation, the browser was closed, I opened a link from the console, the browser opened and showed me the page but when I checked, it turns out that I lost all my tabs again, something super annoying that I decided to install the Opera browser that I had almost 6 years ago that I had abandoned in favor of Vivaldi.
Now I am forced to use Opera as my main browser and Vivaldi as my secondary browser until I find a way to avoid this problem, because what I loved most about vivaldi was its tab management, but this bad experience happened 3 times and it
Sorry for my English, used translator
-
Hi,
Both.
As mentioned, the Snapshots folder seems to not be created except on windows.
On the meantime,
You would use TimeMachine regularly.
I've faced some problems like that on Windows too, but very few, but fixed with the retire of backups.
Some tips you would consider:
-
Sessions auto Backups
- Choose more copies
-
Check for updates Manually
- Create a Backup right before applying the update
-
Create a new Profile
- Mark the Profile selector at launch (this helps if forgot on create a backup, closing the window the Profiles are untouched)
-
Profile Backups weekly or daily
--
BTW,
There are some Feature Request regarding the Workspaces.
You can open a Bug Report about those failures.
-