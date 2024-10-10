Android/Vivaldi: make it possible to add multiple URLs to the adblock lists of sources at once
URLs can be separated by a space, or semicolon, or line break LF(0x0A) etc.
URLs can be enclosed in double quotes if necessary "URL"
For example:
"https://easylist-downloads.adblockplus.org/cntblock.txt"; "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/hagezi/dns-blocklists/main/adblock/pro.txt"; "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/cname-trackers/master/data/combined_disguised_trackers.txt"
Important! Syntax rules must be clearly, unambiguously spelled out by the developers!
In case of a syntax error, information about it should be output:
“Syntax error at 133 pos: Invalid character for URLs!”.