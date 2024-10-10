Can no longer reorder tabs in tab overview (solved)
morbrorper
I used to be able to reorder my tabs by dragging them around in the tab overview, but that stopped working some releases ago. I also recall being able to create tab stacks by dropping one tab on another; this is also gone.
Is this feature removal accidental or deliberate?
Vivaldi 6.9.3541.107
Android 14
Hi,
What phone model?
It works fine here, same V Version on
Samsung A13 | A14 | One UI 6.1
- Restart V
- Reboot Phone
- Review and reset any modified Flag
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
I can't confirm: in the latest 6.9.3451.107 release I have everything working fine. A10.
@morbrorper These functions still work.
The easiest: if you have a release, try installing snap with all settings at default and check.
morbrorper
@Zalex108 It's a Motorola g54.
I reset all flags and restarted Vivaldi:
no change.
Update: see below.
morbrorper
I tried again and now it works . Thanks for the help!
@morbrorper
For the future (from my experience): android/Vivaldi often need not just restart, but kill the process and start browser again. Then the change of flags is taken into account and works.