Hide URL Overlay on Bookmarks page
Is there any option or other method to disable the URL overlay at the bottom of the bookmarks page?
I often need to select the last bookmark in the list and this overlay is always in the way.
greybeard Ambassador
You may have to use Dev Tools...
But I have no idea of what the results may be.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Some ideas:
- Turn the Status Bar back on - easy, problem solved
- You can still click the item, or just click to the right of the overlay
- Organize your bookmarks properly so they're not just one single long list
You might be able to write some custom CSS code that hides the StatusInfo overlay only on the bookmarks page. It wouldn't be worth the effort when the workarounds are so easy.