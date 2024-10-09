cannot stop yahoo mail asking to send notifications
hello,
every time i open yahoo mail there is a popup request to allow notifications. in site settings, the option to block cannot be changed from "ask" (which is greyed out) to block with the message that it is controlled by an extension. HOWEVER, i have disabled all extensions and it will not change. a work around is to go back to yahoo basic, but then i loss a lot of features.
i have also gone into windows 11 settings and turned off vivaldi notifications.
ADVICE?
@etc1760 Remove that "?reason=opt-in" from your URL? No idea on the extension though.
Pathduck
@etc1760 Hi, have you restarted the browser after disabling all extensions?
Extensions can screw up stuff really bad and settings might persist even after disabling them. Worst case, you need to remove the extension causing it.
And go to Vivaldi Settings > Privacy > Website Permissions. Check if Yahoo is already there, if not add it like
yahoo.comand set Notifications to blocked.
I advice setting the Global permission also to Blocked.
@Pathduck
i did restart vivaldi after disabling all extensions