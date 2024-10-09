@etc1760 Hi, have you restarted the browser after disabling all extensions?

Extensions can screw up stuff really bad and settings might persist even after disabling them. Worst case, you need to remove the extension causing it.

And go to Vivaldi Settings > Privacy > Website Permissions. Check if Yahoo is already there, if not add it like yahoo.com and set Notifications to blocked.

I advice setting the Global permission also to Blocked.