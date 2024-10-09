Constant Crashing
A couple weeks ago I started playing Candy Crush Saga on Facebook. I was playing it in a Vivaldi window. Vivaldi started to crash five to eight times a day. So I opened Candy Crush Saga in Chrome. However, Vivaldi is still crashing, and at approximately the same rate. Now it is also true that I have lots of YouTube videos open, though they are not playing, and I also have a zillion images open in a couple different windows. However, that was true before the crashing started. I can accept that Candy Crush Sage is a poorly behaved program, but why is it causing crashes in Vivaldi when it is open in Chrome? I should add that Chrome never crashes.