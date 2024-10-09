History shows phone's history only
Sorry if this bug already reported,
Today I deleted the history on Vivaldi android, and now the Vivaldi on my pc only shows the history made on my phone after the clear. Resetting sync data and restarting didn't help, but the history is still on my pc I checked it by importing it to firefox and~~ all the data is there~~, but do not show on vivaldi's history page. (6.9.3447.51 stable on windows , and 6.9.3451.107 on android)
#edit importing to firefox and it only shows the same pages as vivaldi does, so by deleting history on android caused the delete on desktop as well
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@direfield I remember a similar bug existed in a 6.9 Stable and was fixed in Snapshot 6.10.3483.4.
Will taken some time until a next Stable will come with a fix.
And installing 6.10 Snapshot (BETA) is not really advised for regular users).