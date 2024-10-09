Does mypixelbuds.google.com work properly for other people on Vivaldi? You don't have to own the head phones to test this. The site should give a permission dialog asking to connect to a serial port.

Here's the dialog Edge gives. Chrome of course gave the same dialog being google and all.

On Vivaldi I get nothing. No dialogs what so ever. I have site settings allowing serial port use for that URL, but still nothing.

OS: Windows 11 23H2 Browser: Vivaldi snapshot 6.10.3483.4