Search bar in settings causes the browser to crash
As in title,
the browser crashes when the search bar in the settings menu get used (ie. i search shortcut).
I have no idea if this could be much help to anyone, but it crashes after the third character gets written (ie. sh - Crash).
Navigating the gui by cursor is totally fine.
There is no crash log coming from terminal (or maybe i'm doing something i don't quite full understand yet -any explanations are welcome-)
I'm currently on Arch Linux (freshly installed).
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tezeta95 Which Vivaldi version is this?
Installed with RPM, Flatpak oder Snap package?
Flatpak,
Version is 6.9.3447.51 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Thank you, I'd been using Vivaldi for 3, 4 years now.
Happy to be part of the community
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tezeta95 Looks like this bug in 6.9.3447.51
VB-110101 "[Linux] [Flatpak] Vivaldi crashes when searching settings on Red Hat Enterprise Linux" - Confirmed.
Sorry if I din't check properly if it was submitted properly!
Many thanks anyway.