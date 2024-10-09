Add tab for reading list with right-click on the tab.
-
Hello Team,
I don't know if it was requested already or not. I tried for search for it, but I didn't find similar request.
It would be nice, if I could add tabs to reading list with right clicking on the tab bar. If I want to add the currently active page to reading list, I have to go back and right-click on the link that took me to the page I want to read later.
Thank you in advance.
-
@laceen said in Add tab for reading list with right-click on the tab.:
ello Team,
I don't know if it was requested already or not. I tried for search for it, but I didn't find similar request.
It would be nice, if I could add tabs to reading list with right clicking on the tab bar. If I want to add the currently active page to reading list, I have to go back and right-click on the link that took me to the page I want to read later.
Thank you in advance.
It sounds like you're suggesting a feature to add the current page directly to the reading list by right-clicking on the tab bar. This would definitely streamline the process and improve usability. It’s a great idea, and I recommend submitting it as feedback through the appropriate channel for consideration.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@laceen
Hi, as workaround you can use Quick Commands:
Add a shortcut:
And create a command chain with the created shortcut and add a icon for it.
I use one for "Print", for example:
-
@mib2berlin this option satisfies me, thank you! My workaround was to create a workspace named "read it later" and I moved the tabs there. Then I realized there is a 'reading list' feature, but I didn't find option to add pages easily there. But with the quick command, my problem is solved.