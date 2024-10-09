Hello friends,

Is there a way to make panel toggle thinner, or invisible?

They way I use toggle is by over-shooting mouse to the left until it catches on screen edge and just click anywhere without "aiming" or even looking.

For this usecase, I don't need 20 pixels of my entire screen space constantly occupied by the toggle. I feel like 2~4 px would be sufficient. In fact, I don't even need it being visible at all, it could be 100% transparent for all I care.

Any way of achieving this?