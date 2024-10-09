Thinner (transparent?) Panel Toggle
Hello friends,
Is there a way to make panel toggle thinner, or invisible?
They way I use toggle is by over-shooting mouse to the left until it catches on screen edge and just click anywhere without "aiming" or even looking.
For this usecase, I don't need 20 pixels of my entire screen space constantly occupied by the toggle. I feel like 2~4 px would be sufficient. In fact, I don't even need it being visible at all, it could be 100% transparent for all I care.
Any way of achieving this?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
#panel_switch { flex: 0 0 2px !important; background-color: transparent !important; } #panel_switch svg { display: none !important; }
mib2berlin Soprano
@DoctorG
Hi, do I need both lines of the code?
If it is transparent I don't need to have it smaller but it is not transparent using both, the first or the second line, tested on 6.9 and 6.10.
Cheers, mib
@DoctorG Thank you!
sjudenim Supporters
Just as a side note, since you don't want a visible toggle and like thrashing your mouse about, maybe a mouse gesture would be an option.
I use a simple swipe to the left motion to toggle it (my panel is on the right side).
Just another option