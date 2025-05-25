We will be doing some maintenance work on Vivaldi Forums on Tuesday the 27th of May between 10:00 and 14:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone).
Reduce Spacing Between All List Items [NOT SOLVED]
-
I have been unhappy with the amount of excessive (to me) space between bookmark (and other list items) ever since Vivaldi was started. Early on I had been able to hack the setting with CSS but that stopped working some years ago and I could not figure it out anymore. I gave up trying.
Recently @adacom posted that ...
return 24+
... in bundle.js is the line height setting for all UI list item spacing. It is and changing it does change the item line spacing but the highlighting behind the line item is off.
(NOTE: Bundle.js is in:)
(AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\6.10.3483.4\resources)
Now I'm very happy to say I've found the CSS to complete the hack and make the highlight behind the line item look perfect. It is:
.vivaldi-tree, .sortselector { --treeViewRowHeight: calc(20px + 0px + var(--densityGap)); }
The hack needs to be effected in bundle.js and CSS and I'd have never found the solution without @adacom. Thank you so much for finding the base setting!
Additionally I modified the Item Counter with:
.item-count, .vivaldi-tree .nickname { /* line-height: 1.3; */ line-height: 1; padding: 1px 4px; border-radius: 3px; font-size: 10.5px; font-weight: 400; }
-
@g_bartsch - thats excellent - i believe you change the spacing in bundle.js to 20 which then fits with the 20 in the css code
i prefer 18 as the modified setting in bundle.js - to achieve even spacing i need to change your setting of 20 to 22 in your css code but thats just fine tuning
to anyone looking at this the code setting in bundle.js has changed a few times over time but it always seems to be the first reference to 24 in the code - i would assume that may change so the mod may need re visiting if it does
and whilst the css code will survive an update the change in bundle.js will have to be done after every update as the old file is over written
-
@adacom Yes, you are right. I set mine to 20px in bundle.js so you will need to do as you say in your CSS to achieve a good result with your 18x (I'll test 18px too).
I'm going to play more with the Item Count setting:
/* line-height: 1.3; */ line-height: 1;
I just guessed on that and don't know exactly how that setting works.
-
@adacom said in Reduce Spacing Between All List Items [SOLVED]:
i prefer 18 as the modified setting in bundle.js - to achieve even spacing i need to change your setting of 20 to 22 in your css code but thats just fine tuning
18px in bundle.js works with:
.vivaldi-tree, .sortselector { --treeViewRowHeight: calc(18px + 0px + var(--densityGap)); }
There are no problems (including nothing being ugly when changing the text of the line item) for me with icons being cut off etc.
18px is probably the least height that can be used before bad things start happening. But since it's working I'm going to use it.
-
@g_bartsch its all down to what works for your eye
18 spacing and 18 in css
18 spacing and 22 in css
22 works for me
-
@adacom
Yes, and I have my UI font set to 11px Arial so maybe that's why the setting works here.
-
I've tweaked the CSS a little and the result is the text size is now set independently of the UI font size.
The difference between the default 24px line height and 18px is 33% so using 18px allows us to see 33% more items before needing to scroll. What a win!
/* REDUCE THE HEIGHT OF HIGHLIGHT BEHIND ROW ITEMS ROW HEIGHT IS SET IN BUNDLE.JS AND THE DEFAULT SETTING IS return24+ SEARCH FOR THAT VALUE AND CHANGE IT EACH TIME VIVALDI IS UPGRADED SET THE FONT SIZE INDEPENDANTLY OF THE UI FONT SIZE */ .vivaldi-tree, .sortselector { --treeViewRowHeight: calc(18px + 0px + var(--densityGap)); font-size: 10.5px !important; }
/* MAKE THE TREE ROW COUNTER SMALLER */ .item-count, .vivaldi-tree .nickname { line-height: 1; padding: 1px 4px; border-radius: 3px; font-size: 10px !important; font-weight: 400; }
-
@g_bartsch that looks very good - font a bit small for my eyes and i still think a value of 22 sets the background more equal but as i said earlier its what works for the eye
the main thing is its easy to play and get what suits - pity the spacing in bundle.js cannot be automated as it used to be but that needs someone with far more knowledge than i have on js - thats assuming its even possible with an additional script
-
@adacom Indeed it's personal preference. The beauty is now we know how to set the spacing in bundle.js and style the CSS so that anyone can make these list look exactly the way they like. I don't think most other programs have anything close to this capability. We're very lucky to have Vivaldi.
-
RogerWilco
Where and how do you do that?
You mention the file bundle.js which I located in /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/ . Then you mention CSS as well.
I know about those userChrome.css 'tweaks' you can apply to Firefox and its forks but how are these tweaks done for Vivaldi?
Am I not seeing the forest for the trees?
Thanks in advance.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@RogerWilco
Hi, search bundle.js in the path @g_bartsch mention, open it in a text editor, search for
return 24+and change it to
return 22+for example.
This change the line height setting to 22 pixel.
The CSS code is only for fine tuning, you can add this later if you like.
Cheers, mib
-
RogerWilco
@mib2berlin Okay, so it is the file bundle.js that I had located in /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/ then; I'm not using Windows. Good to know, thanks. I'll give it a shot (incl. keeping a backup copy of the file).
I had opened the bundle.js file in a simple text editor (nano and xed) but its content formatting seemed off to me (which does not mean a lot).
#########
Follow-up: found it, edited it, tinkered around with values [18-28] to see what is actually affected by it. Settled with 18 for now, as I can not stand the space-wasting.
I hope that we won't have to do all these edits after each Vivaldi update (which may be the case).
Would you happen to know whether storing the bundle.js file somewhere in say ~/.config/vivaldi/ (should be the equivalent to Windows' %APPDATA% in this regard) is a possibility to have this customization survive the next Vivaldi update?
Is there a way to know or learn when such changes would collide with font sizes, mandatory spacing etc., other than trial&error? Like some other config files that I could check?
You seem to have looked into CSS aspects as well, may I ask what other 'dials' there are, and for what elements, as what @g_bartsch had stated on space-saving/information density, sounds quite appealing?
Yes, I'm sure that there'll be tons of places, and I don't expect a manpage of a reply, but maybe some pointers?
Thanks once again.
/Addendum 13.April 2025: after a Vivaldi update -no, I'm not really surprised by this after an update- I had to apply that change to bundle.js again, as Vivaldi would again waste screen real estate with 'white space' and their compact mode via the General Settings/Preferences simply doesn't do it for me.
-
bundle.js has gone in the latest snapshot so that method of reducing the spacing in the vertical bookmarks bar cannot work [obviously]
adding this as a css mod seems to work - tested for 10 minutes so it might fail
.vivaldi-tree .tree-item {
height: 18px !important;
}
chance the 18 to whatever you want - if it works long term then its a better answer as it will survive each update
it might be a changable setting but i cannot see it
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@adacom
Hi and thanks, 22px is working for me.
Cheers, mib
-
@adacom Sorry for the delay. I was trying your .css and wasn't getting a good result.
I tried some other hacks and still am not getting good results. The bookmark panel is OK-ish except the highlighting behind the active line isn’t consistent top and button as with the previous hack. The Windows and Tabs panel is a mess now. I'll dig more for a solution.
I just wish the developers would allow us to set the font, font-size, and line spacing for these panel items.
-
@g_bartsch - it pretty much works for me apart from a white space under the bookmarks when i scroll down - it seems the length of the bookmarks is calculated by the number of bookmarks x 24 [the default] reducing the height reduces the spacing but not the calculated length - i can find all sorts of refernces to 24px height but altering any and all dont get rid of the bottom space
pain in the backside - must be there somewhere but finding it is proving difficult
why the hell its not a setting is beyond me!
-
@adacom said in Reduce Spacing Between All List Items [SOLVED]:
why the hell its not a setting is beyond me!
This is the only thing that I dislike about Vivaldi. People like us don't know what we are doing, so trying to fix this is difficult. For the devs it would be trivial. Maybe one day they will.
-
Here's where I'm at in the Bookmark panel.
The missing link is in the screen shot.
The folowing code is a necessary part of the solution.
.vivaldi-tree, .sortselector { --treeViewRowHeight: calc(18px + 0px + var(--densityGap)); font-size: 10.5px !important; }
I manually changed 'height' for four lines in the code below and the result in the Bookmark panel is perfect.
element.style { height: 18px; content-visibility: auto; }
The question is how to change element.style for each row? After short investigation I haven't found that yet. I think element.style refers to inline styles set directly in the HTML, so that would be a problem.
-
@g_bartsch - thats about as far as i got - there has to be a constant of 24 somewhere that is used to calculate the length of the panel - the setting of 18 seems to over ride that for the spacing but is not enough for the total height
had better add thats pure theory but does seem to fit the facts
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@g_bartsch said in Reduce Spacing Between All List Items [SOLVED]:
The question is how to change element.style for each row? After short investigation I haven't found that yet. I think element.style refers to inline styles set directly in the HTML, so that would be a problem.
To override inline styles use
!important, as they have the highest specificity:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/CSS_cascade/Specificity#inline_styles
.panel-bookmarks .tree-item { height: var(--treeViewRowHeight) !important; } .vivaldi-tree, .sortselector { --treeViewRowHeight: calc(18px + var(--densityGap)); font-size: 10.5px; }