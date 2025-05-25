@mib2berlin Okay, so it is the file bundle.js that I had located in /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/ then; I'm not using Windows. Good to know, thanks. I'll give it a shot (incl. keeping a backup copy of the file).

I had opened the bundle.js file in a simple text editor (nano and xed) but its content formatting seemed off to me (which does not mean a lot).

Follow-up: found it, edited it, tinkered around with values [18-28] to see what is actually affected by it. Settled with 18 for now, as I can not stand the space-wasting.

I hope that we won't have to do all these edits after each Vivaldi update (which may be the case).

Would you happen to know whether storing the bundle.js file somewhere in say ~/.config/vivaldi/ (should be the equivalent to Windows' %APPDATA% in this regard) is a possibility to have this customization survive the next Vivaldi update?

Is there a way to know or learn when such changes would collide with font sizes, mandatory spacing etc., other than trial&error? Like some other config files that I could check?

You seem to have looked into CSS aspects as well, may I ask what other 'dials' there are, and for what elements, as what @g_bartsch had stated on space-saving/information density, sounds quite appealing?

Yes, I'm sure that there'll be tons of places, and I don't expect a manpage of a reply, but maybe some pointers?

Thanks once again.

/Addendum 13.April 2025: after a Vivaldi update -no, I'm not really surprised by this after an update- I had to apply that change to bundle.js again, as Vivaldi would again waste screen real estate with 'white space' and their compact mode via the General Settings/Preferences simply doesn't do it for me.