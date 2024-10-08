Its seem that the brower cursor has a problem
In previous versions, it worked normally. In the latest update, the cursor often has issues selecting, or it doesn’t change its form when hovering or clicking. I hope the problem will be resolved soon.
@khaibq I can't reproduce this problem. Is your mouse functioning completely normally?
Do you use any extensions?
@Ayespy I have installed extensions and tried turning them all off, but the situation hasn’t changed. Especially when I open the window for developers, it lags a lot. I recorded a video, but I don’t know how to send it to you.
In gif, I cant select text or when I change tab, cursor keep type text instead of pointer
Whatthesac
I get this issue when I open the dev tools and then toggle the option where you can change the size of the screen . After that, my mouse doesn't become "pointer" when hovering over elements that normally should turn my cursor into a pointer.